Saturday, November 14, 2020
Enduro Derby Saturday night at Fairgrounds
A second night of demolition derby action will take place at the Crittenden County Lions Club Fairgrounds tonight.
The Halloween Havoc Revamped Enduro Derby begins at 7 p.m.
Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m.
The event features full-contact racing around the arena oval.
For more information, call (270) 703-7924.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/14/2020 05:00:00 AM
