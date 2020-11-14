.

Enduro Derby Saturday night at Fairgrounds

A second night of demolition derby action will take place at the Crittenden County Lions Club Fairgrounds tonight. 

The Halloween Havoc Revamped Enduro Derby begins at 7 p.m. 

Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m.

The event features full-contact racing around the arena oval.

For more information, call (270) 703-7924.
