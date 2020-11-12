LBL Homeplace Winter workshops

Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed at each workshop. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to bridge repairs at the Homeplace, the workshops will be held at Brandon Spring Group Camp's Activity Building, 336 Brandon Spring Rd, Dover, TN 37058.
Additional workshops are planned for 2021, including How to Rive Boards and Making an 1850 Apron. Visit www.friendsoflbl.org for upcoming dates and details.
Flint Knapping
Saturday, November 14, 2020
1 - 4 p.m.
$40. Registration and full deposit required. Limited to 6 participants. For more information and to reserve your space call 931.232.6457. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Must bring
leather gloves and safety glasses.
The manufacture of stone tools, called flint knapping, is a humanity-wide skill and artform and was used by all cultures. The Homeplace invites you to our flintknapping workshop, taught by Primitive Skills Expert and Homeplace Interpreter Michael Daniels.
In this workshop you will learn the history and use of stone tools, the basics of lithic reduction and how to turn a raw stone into a usable tool, such as an arrowhead, drill, chisel, hand axe or fine blade used to skin game. You will receive the basic tools and raw material necessary to get started as well as hands on instruction in making your first arrowhead.
1850 Stars for Christmas
Saturday, November 21, 2020
1 - 4 p.m.
$40. Registration and full deposit required. Limited to 8 participants. For more information and to reserve your space call 931.232.6457. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Last day to make a reservation is Friday, November 20.
Bring the handmade simplicity of an old time Christmas to your home with these 1850s era Star Christmas decorations. In the 1850s Christmas decorations were made from natural materials found around the farm like paper and wood. The featured decoration will be the Moravian Star. Homeplace interpreters will lead you through the steps to create a beautiful paper folded star that can be used for anything from decorating trees to packages. After conquering the paper folding try your hand making a woven wooden star. All supplies are provided.
Woolly Christmas Decorations
Saturday, December 5, 2020
1 - 4 p.m.
$40. Registration and full deposit required. Limited to 8 participants. For more information and to reserve your space call 931.232.6457. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Last day to make a reservation is Friday, December 4.
Have an old-time woolly Christmas! In the 1850s Christmas decorations were made from natural materials found around the farm like sheep’s wool. Use Homeplace sheep’s wool to make two 1850 era woolly Christmas decorations for your home. Learn how to hand felt wool to make a gingerbread man or woman for a cute Christmas decoration. Then, using handspun wool, learn to make a yarn angel. All supplies are provided.