Crittenden reports one new COVID case

UPDATED 5pm with 2 new cases today.
There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crittenden County late yesterday and today. That brings the county's total to 192 since the pandemic began and the 14th case in the past week.
All three were males, ages 64, 44 and 63, and all were recovering at home.
Crittenden remains just shy of the so-called Red Zone on the statewide COVID-19 incidence map. Most neighboring counties are in the Red.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said communities in red zone counties must work together to defeat an alarming spike in COVID-19. Today, the Governor reported Kentucky’s highest COVID-19 test positivity rate since June 1 and its third highest number of new daily cases.
“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
Gov. Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15.