CCHS joins NFHS Sports Network for live games

The network can be accessed through a smartphone app or a computer browser.
The Crittenden Press has been broadcasting football games on its YouTube because admission has been limited due to the pandemic. Now that the school district has joined the NFHS Sports Network, video broadcasting rights are protected by copyright.
Joining the NFHS Network will mean that viewers must buy a subscription, either $10.99 per month or $69.99 for a yearly pass. The subscription is good for all sports and all schools on the network.
A number of other western Kentucky schools are already on the NFHS Sports Network including Webster County, Marshall County and Murray.
Crittenden County will also likely be broadcasting other non-sports events on the network, too, when they are held in Rocket Stadium or Rocket Arena.
The Crittenden Press will continue to explore options for broadcasting road games on its YouTube channel, which is free for viewers.
Due to issues related to the pandemic, there will be no football game this week. Therefore, the Rockets' regular season is completed with a 6-2 record. Crittenden County's first-round opponent in the Class A playoffs, Caverna, has indicated it will forfeit next week's post-season game. Crittenden beat Caverna 78-0 in their regular-season meeting this fall.
CCHS will not play against until the post-season district championship on Nov. 20 at home against either Russellville or Fulton County.