The Crittenden Press wishes everyone a healthy, happy Thanksgiving.
We know times have been difficult for many. Through hope, faith and personal and communal fortitude we will persevere.
As we pause to give thanks for our many blessings, let us remember that in time this pandemic, too, shall pass. And, yes, hopefully sooner than later.
Meantime, thank you for supporting your community newspaper. Be sure to grab a copy of this week's edition. In it you will find an article about local Thanksgiving traditions, a preview of Friday's football game, a glimpse of what a new tax may look like to prop up the Emergency 911 service and much more.