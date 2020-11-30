YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 30, 2020
Warm up on Mulligans patio; carryout and delivery too
Keep warm and meet your friends safely outside at Mulligans!
It may be cold outside, but the heated patio will warm things up.
Enjoy bar service Monday through Wednesday and regular menu Thursday through Sunday.
Carryout and delivery available in addition to outdoor dining.
Crittenden Press Online
11/30/2020 03:55:00 PM
