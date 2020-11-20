Specialists available to counsel youth with diabetes

|Click Image to Enlarge
It is important for youth who have diabetes to have a support system they can turn to if they are feeling down or anxious. The daily management of blood glucose levels is important, but it is a tall task for youngsters.
It is important for kids to follow a meal plan to keep their diabetes in check as well as get enough sleep and physical exercise.
If your child or someone you know could benefit from diabetes counseling, contact the Pennyrile District Health Department's diabetes specialists Kelly Dawes or registered dietician Ali Perryman.