Livingston man among death today from COVID

Statewide there were 2,162 new cases and Kentucky's positivity rate reached 7.17 percent, the highest since June 1.
Crittenden, Lyon, Trigg, Fulton and Hickman counties are the only in far western Kentucky not reporting in the Red Zone on Saturday. See the state's colored-coded COVID-19 map here.
The governor said there were 1,129 COVID patients currently hospitalized in the state with 289 in ICU and 149 on ventilators.
Meanwhile, Kentucky's high school football playoffs have been postponed for one week due to the statewide spike in cases. Crittenden County will have a first-round bye in the postseason due to a forfeit; therefore, the Rockets will not play again until Nov. 27.