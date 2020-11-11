County in Orange today, likely Red tomorrow

|Go to kycovid19.ky.gov for Map
Crittenden and a handful of other counties had remained just out of the Red for the past two or three weeks as cases skyrocketed statewide. On Wednesday, Crittenden was one of just five west of Louisville that remained in the Orange.
However, with the eight new cases announced later this evening – after the map’s daily update – Crittenden will very likely move to Red on Thursday, if data reaches Frankfort in a timely fashion.
Counties turn red on the COVID map when their rolling seven-day average incidence rate per 100,000 people reaches 25.
Based on Crittenden County’s population, it turns Red when there are 16 or more cases in any seven-day period. As of Wednesday, the county has reported 18 cases for the previous week.
The only other counties in western Kentucky not in Red early Wednesday were Fulton, Hickman, Todd and Allen.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April, he said. Today, the governor reported 2,700 new cases in the commonwealth, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5.
Today’s Crittenden cases included a 70-year-old female who is hospitalized. The other seven varied in age from 14 to 72, but were recovering at home.