November highest COVID month yet

Governor's order affects schools, bars, restaurants, more Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out new policies to fight the spread of COVID-19, ordering Kentucky schools to close and bars and restaurants to ...

Former ER physician, Dr. Rousseau dies Former Crittenden Community Hospital emergency room physician, Dr. Tom Rousseau died early Thursday morning, according to social media posts...

Clerk's office encourages contactless business Click Image to Enlarge Contactless transactions at the Crittenden County Clerk's office are available to anyone wishing to avoid the co...

School's plan to keep students fed Crittenden County School District has announced its plans to help school-age children fed during the governor's ordered COVID shutdown....