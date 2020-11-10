One-lane traffic this week in downtown Marion

The work area will be along (U.S. 60) through downtown Marion from the intersection of U.S. 641 at Gum Street to a point near the 88 Dip restaurant on Sturgis Road.
Due to this work, no on-street parking will be allowed between Depot Street and Poplar Street on Wednesday and Thursday or this week, or until the paving is completed.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This paving project is to finish out improvements that included curb and gutter work along several blocks of U.S. 60 in Marion completed in 2019. The milling and paving portion of the work was delayed last spring.
More than 7,600 vehicles travel this section of Main Street in an average day.