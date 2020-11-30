Last chance to be part of Christmas Trail

Ddeadline to register for the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorations Trail has been extended until tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Here is a link to the registration form.
Decoratons should be hung Dec. 4 through Dec. 20. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite decorations Dec. 19 at the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Winners will be announced Dec. 20.
The Chamber decided to forego having its annual Christmas Parade this year due to the pandemic. Instead, the group is sponsoring the decorations trail and contest.