Election tracks smoothly in Crittenden County

CCHS mock election results Crittenden County High School held a mock election on Monday. There was a 40-percent turnout of voters from the student body. The GOP was a ...

Local businessman Ronnie Myers dies UPDATED WITH FUNERAL INFORMATION Longtime local businessman and community advocate Ronnie Myers died suddenly Friday night of an apparent he...

Watch Live: Rocket football at Henderson County Crittenden County, ranked No. 6 in Class A, travels to Henderson County Friday night to take on the Class 6A seventh-ranked Colonels. The Ro...

Fire departments save home from fire Volunteer fire departments from Crittenden County, Caldwell Springs and Fredonia were able to contain this fire Tuesday night that threatene...