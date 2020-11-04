Election tracks smoothly in Crittenden County

|County Clerk Daryl Tabor tabulated votes Tuesday
night in the courthouse under the scrutiny of Sheriff
Wayne Agent and election officials Kathleen
Guess and Hugh Highfil.
Otherwise, Election Day came off without a hitch as new County Clerk Daryl Tabor held the reins to one of the most difficult elections in county history. Due to the pandemic, voting lasted nearly a month. There were 19 days of early voting prior to Election Day and there's likely to be a strong legislative push to see that such opportunities are made available in future elections.
Here are links to articles of interest with regard to yesterday's election:
Kentucky’s congressional incumbents prevail
Bechler wins easily in three-way race
No on longer judge terms; Yes on Marcy’s Law
Here are unofficial results from races from around the neighborhood:
- In the Fredonia area, Stephanie Feagan defeated Bill Clift in a school board race 793-488 and three of what will become six Fredonia City Council members were elected on Tuesday. Those on the ballot and garnering support to be seated were Presley Lamm with 146 votes, Tonya McGowan 143 and Karen Phelps 130. Others will be appointed later.
- In Livingston County, David Kitchens received 481 votes to Steve Pace’s 229 in a school board race for the Salem area. In other school board races Tammy Denise Sayle defeated Dennis Fleet with 58 percent of the vote and Tony Sanders defeated Alison Hall by 10 votes in a race where almost 500 were cast. Following is a link to Livingston's complete results: LIVINGSTON RESULTS
- In Salem, Gary Damron was unopposed for another term as mayor while Craig Dossett, Brandon Deboe, Janet Hughes and Darryl Chittenden were all elected to the city commission. Two more will be appointed later.