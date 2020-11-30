State offers relief to restaurants, bars

An application process for restaurants and bars to access the state's relief fund opens at 11 a.m., today. Customer service is available to start taking questions on how to apply before the application window opens.
To access information GO HERE.
The Food and Beverage Relief Fund was established by Gov. Andy Beshear's after his latest executive order to close restaurants and bars to in-person service for three weeks. The order was issued on Nov. 20.
The Relief Fund will be on a first come first serve basis. Businesses will be eligible for up to $10,000, in some cases even more. Applications will close when funds are exhausted, or on Dec. 18.
Funds are available for restaurants or bars with less than 50 percent of their sales coming from drive-thru service. Publicly-traded companies are not eligible for this relief.