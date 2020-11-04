Power outage is affected parts of Marion

CCHS mock election results Crittenden County High School held a mock election on Monday. There was a 40-percent turnout of voters from the student body. The GOP was a ...

Local businessman Ronnie Myers dies UPDATED WITH FUNERAL INFORMATION Longtime local businessman and community advocate Ronnie Myers died suddenly Friday night of an apparent he...

Fire departments save home from fire Volunteer fire departments from Crittenden County, Caldwell Springs and Fredonia were able to contain this fire Tuesday night that threatene...

Watch Live: Rocket football at Henderson County Crittenden County, ranked No. 6 in Class A, travels to Henderson County Friday night to take on the Class 6A seventh-ranked Colonels. The Ro...