Power outage is affected parts of Marion

The company’s outage map is showing that 902 customers are without power due to a tree or limb on a line.
The power outage began at about 1:30pm and expected to last until around 4pm.
Areas along U.S. 60 East and West and Ky. 91 North are in the outage zone, including much of the business district on the north side of town. Farmers Bank reports their drive-through branch is without power and able to serve customers in only one lane. The main branch downtown is open. Peoples Bank's branch is closed but main bank is open.