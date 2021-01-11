50 cases in last 7 days; no vaccine in sight

|Read More About the Flu in Kentucky
Unfortunately, there was no new information shared today from area leaders or health officials about forthcoming availability of more vaccine.
School teachers, who originally expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine, are now likely to not to get it until February, according to a local school administrator.
Of the cases reported today, most were elderly, age 64 or older. One, however, was a teenager. None were hospitalized.
Over the seven-day period ending yesterday, there had been 50 positive cases in Crittenden County.
There have been 496 cases diagnosed here since the pandemic began, which is approaching six percent of the county’s population. There have also been six Crittenden County deaths reported as COVID related.