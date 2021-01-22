Two new COVID deaths confirmed here

Public health officials in the area do not release the names of those who have died from complications related to COVID-19.
More than half of the COVID-associated deaths in the county have been confirmed in the past three weeks.
As of last report on Thursday evening, the county has had 527 cases since April 1. Of those, 108 have been announced since Jan. 1. However, the incidence rate continues to decline here in recent days.
Over the past 10 days, confirmed cases have moderated to the point that Crittenden should be out of the Red Zone on the state’s color-coded COVID map. Yet data lag from western Kentucky to Frankfort has not caught up and Crittenden was still illuminated in Red on Friday.
In the five-county Pennyrile District Health Department reporting area, Crittenden ranks second in deaths since the pandemic began despite being fourth in the number of confirmed cases. The chart below shows the district's latest figures.