Pandemic affects crime, traffic in Marion

Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal says COVID-19 is probably responsible for curbing interactions between people and slowing traffic. With that came a decline in criminal cases and traffic accidents.
“People are just staying home more,” said the chief as he reflected on year-end data that show police activity in the city for 2020.
“March and April were flat out stay home months,” O’Neal said. “COVID is a big reason for some of our numbers being down.”
Traffic accidents were down 36 percent from 2019 and the lowest they’ve been in the past five years.
Likewise, criminal investigations were 35 percent from the five-year average. The 113 cases opened in