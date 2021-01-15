Pandemic affects crime, traffic in Marion

50 cases in last 7 days; no vaccine in sight Read More About the Flu in Kentucky Crittenden County announced today one dozen new cases of COVID-19 from weekend testing. Unfortunately, t...

Main stop light is getting timing update One of Marion’s busiest intersections is getting a software update this week which should limit wait times at red lights. Motorists may hav...

PVA sets up temporary office Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator's office continues to recover from last week's flooding inside the courthouse. P...

First House Bill aims to keep things open The first day of the 2021 Regular Session of the General Assembly was certainly different from those of previous years. Face masks, social ...