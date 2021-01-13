Superload will cause traffic disturbance today in Lyon

The movement of an oversized load along U.S. 62 in Lyon County is likely to create major traffic delays between Barkley Dam and Kuttawa today.
A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to move a large transformer from Barkley Dam to Kuttawa along U.S. 62 starting around noon. This slow-moving oversized load will block both lanes of travel along about a 5-mile section of U.S. 62 as it moves eastward over what is expected to be a 2 to 3 hour trip.
Motorists are asked to avoid traveling this section of U.S. 62 between noon and 3 p.m., eastbound traffic will have no opportunity to get around the load between the U.S. 62 Cumberland River “Eureka Highway Bridge” at Lake City and mile point 5.8 at Kuttawa. Westbound traffic will also encounter substantial delays.
The 115 ft. long truck will be hauling a 16 ft.-10 inch tall transformer that is being moved to a location in Kuttawa where it will be dismantled. Utility crews will be required to lift power lines over the load.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, the Lyon County Road Department, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will assist with traffic control.
Motorists who normally travel U.S. 62 should detour via Interstate 24 to avoid long delays.
Residents and businesses along this section of U.S. 62 in Lyon County should be aware that while the load is moving, they will have limited travel. Some driveways and side roads may have no access to U.S. 62 for 20 minutes or more as the load passes.