Breakthrough in meth addiction treatment

- Researchers think they have finally found a treatment that works on methamphetamine addiction, but say more research is needed
Kentucky Health News
As methamphetamine causes more addiction and death, treatment specialists have despaired for medicine to fight it. Now researchers may have found one.
A study published The New England Journal of Medicine found that a combination of two relatively familiar medications "was safe and effective in treating adults with moderate or severe methamphetamine-use disorder," the National Institutes of Health said in a news release.
The medicines are the antidepressant bupropion, usually sold as Wellbutrin, and naltrexone, which is use treat alcohol and opioid-use disorder. "The findings suggest this combination therapy may be a...