Ferry closing this afternoon due to high winds

Local 911 disrupted by AT&T issue Crittenden County’s emergency 911 system is temporally down due the AT&T outage that’s affecting service in Kentucky, Tennessee and othe...

Woodall's buck of a lifetime... again! Did you miss this article a couple of weeks ago in the full version of The Crittenden Press? Don't miss another big news article or impo...

Elderly, first responders, educators next for vaccine Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the next priority group (Phas...

Area College Student recognition Following are Dean's Lists and Local Graduates from area colleges and universities. MURRAY STATE Several area students were named to the...