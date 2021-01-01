Ferry closing this afternoon due to high winds

Cave In Rock Ferry has temporarily ceased operations today due to high winds that are causing potentially hazardous conditions for the Ohio River crossing.
The ferry closed at 3pm.
Based on the weather forecast, winds are expected to remain high and out of the southwest into the evening hours. That will likely keep the ferry out of service for several hours.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will attempt toprovide timely notice when the wind speed drops sufficiently to allow service to resume. If the ferry is unable to resume service tonight, the ferry plans to be back in service on the regular schedule at 6 a.m., Saturday.