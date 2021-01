Pursuit in Mexico leads to arrest for drugs, fleeing A Granite City, Ill., man was arrested Wednesday night in rural Crittenden County in the Mexico community after a brief police pursuit that ...

50 cases in last 7 days; no vaccine in sight Read More About the Flu in Kentucky Crittenden County announced today one dozen new cases of COVID-19 from weekend testing. Unfortunately, t...

Regional vaccination sites announced by Beshear Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, state officials and the grocery chain Kroger announced a new partnership to significantly increase the speed of CO...

Main stop light is getting timing update One of Marion’s busiest intersections is getting a software update this week which should limit wait times at red lights. Motorists may hav...