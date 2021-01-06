Line long and vaccine in short supply today

The line was long and supplies limited today as residents age 70 and above were given an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Crittenden County Health Department.
The line started forming at 7:30 a.m., and the doors opened at 9 a.m. By that point, more than 60 vehicles were lined up through the parking lot and onto nearby Industrial Drive.
Officials say there were 100 doses available today and it’s unclear if more will become available so that the local health department can continue offering it as scheduled the rest of this week and next.
Stay tuned to The Press Online for details as they become available.