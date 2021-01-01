Local 'snowfighter" featured by KYTC

Steve Underdown, a member of the Crittenden County Highway Maintenance Crew, is among “snowfighters” who share winter driving tips for the 2020-2021 snow and ice season in a series of Facebook graphics published by the transportation cabinet.
Among other things, Underdown advises motorists to stay off of cell phones – both for talking and texting – while driving, especially during snow and ice events.
“Driving on snow and ice is tough enough without distractions created by a cell phone,” he said.
Beyond the abbreviated social media graphic, the 13-year veteran snowfighter has some additional tips based on his observations while behind the wheel of a snow plow.
“My first suggestion is that if you don’t have to be out in the snow, don’t go,” Underdown said. “Give plow drivers a break. We’re out there doing our part working to make highways safer for you and your family. Our trucks are big. We need space to see what we’re doing to get the roads cleared.”
Less traffic on the road means plows can clear highways more quickly and efficiently. Underdown also wants the community to remember that snow plows and other large trucks can’t stop on a dime.
“We’re subject to some of the same slick conditions as passenger vehicles. If you veer over the center line when you meet a snow plow, it’s difficult for us to move over because of the size of our trucks,” Underdown said. “Don’t drive like you’re on dry pavement. Drive slower and give yourself extrastopping distance when it snows. Don’t try to take a curve at the same speed that you would on dry pavement.”
Underdown said drivers tend to use appropriate caution during the first few snow and ice events but then become overconfident.
“Overconfidence is a bad thing when you’re driving on snow. Don’t get in a hurry – ever,” he said. “Plow operators have to be extra careful because it takes us, as drivers, two or three snow events to get accustomed to how a truck handles with a plow stuck on the front end.”
The veteran snow plow operator has seen his share of drivers who have ended up in the ditch. A few years ago, a car went out of control and bounced off his plow.
“I was meeting a car as I approached a curve,” Underdown recalled. “There was just a bit more than a dusting of snow on the road with a glaze of ice underneath. The driver lost control and slid right into the corner of my plow. The plow ripped opened the side of his car. He then spun around and went off the road behind me. It happened in seconds, but it seemed like an eternity before I could get my truck stopped and get back to check on the driver.
“I was so thankful to see the driver crawling out of the vehicle and walking away from it. Those plows are heavy and they are hard steel, so they don’t have much give when something hits them.”
When Underdown isn’t driving a plow or operating equipment on various highway maintenance projects around Crittenden County, you’ll find him on his farm working his herd of black angus cattle. When he can find time, he enjoys fishing.
“I’m fortunate to have a pond on the farm that’s pretty good for fishing. It’s convenient. We fish at Lake George (Marion City Lake), occasionally. I don’t range very far out,” he said. “I also like spending time with my 21-year-old son. He’s been working evenings and I work days, so we don’t see each other as much as we’d like.”
Underdown enjoys the rural atmosphere in Crittenden County where drivers seem to be more laid back.