News is Good: COVID cases dropping dramatically

Public health officials are not gathering and announcing caseload data as regularly now because they’re concentrating all resources on vaccine logistics. Because of that, this morning we have several days worth of cases to announce. The good news is that there are only a handful of positives.
There were just nine new cases reported here over the extended holiday weekend. For the seven-day period from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, there were 17 cases confirmed in Crittenden County. Anything under 25 in a seven-day period drops the county out of the so-called Red zone.
All of those diagnosed in the past several days are recovering at home.