Second-Dose Vaccine's being Scheduled in Area

Crittenden and Livingston counties will be scheduling their second-dose vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 1. In Crittenden, shots will be given at the health department. In Livingston County, shots will be given at the high school.
Lyon and Caldwell counties will be administering second-round shots on Tuesday, Feb. 2 with Caldwell’s at the health department and Lyon’s at Lee Jones Park.
Trigg County Senior Center will be the vaccine location in Cadiz on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Public health officials are contacting everyone who received first-phase doses on or about Jan. 4-7 at area clinics.
If you received a first-round shot on those days and have not been contacted by Friday about scheduling a second vaccine, contact your local health department.