PVA sets up temporary office

Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator's office continues to recover from last week's flooding inside the courthouse.
PVA Ronnie Heady says his office has set up a temporary office site inside the county clerk's office where he and his staff are trying to help anyone in need of assistance.
You may also email the PVA at RonnieD.Heady@ky.gov with any requests for service.
The PVA's office, which is in the basement of the courthouse, was greatly affected by several inches of water that seeped into the basement during heavy rains over the New Year's holiday. A sump pump malfunction allowed the water to back up into offices and storage spaces downstairs.