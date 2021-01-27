Illinois TV station latches onto seat story

WSIL-TV came to Marion-Crittenden County Park today for a look at the seats that saw Hank Aaron’s magic in 1974.
Gordon Guess, Marion's own Mr. Baseball, was interviewed for the piece that will air tonight on the 6pm newscast on Channel 3.
Daniel Valle, the morning news anchor at WSIL, got wind of the story after The Press Online posted Friday an article about the link between Aaron, who passed away that day, and the ballpark seats here.
Guess, who in 2008 helped renovate the baseball field named in his honor, purchased the seats from a vendor who had salvaged them from Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta. That is where Aaron, a legendary baseball slugger, hit many of his homers, including No. 715 that broke Babe Ruth's record in 1974.
Aaron was buried today near Atlanta.