Area health departments run out of vaccine

The Pennyrile district said on its social media site today that “Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon vaccine clinics are full. COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for tomorrow will be cancelled for those counties. We will announce through media and Facebook when we receive more vaccine from the state. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
In Crittenden County, a line of vehicles began forming this morning almost two hours before the clinic opened at 9am. All of the available vaccine was administered within about an hour. There were 100 doses available to residents here today.
The local health department had planned to offer vaccinations on Thursday of this week and Monday through Thursday next week. However, district health officials now say it's unclear when more vaccine will be available here.
Stay tuned to The Press Online for further details as they become available.