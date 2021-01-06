Coronavirus is still raging in county

|A line was already forming early this morning
at the health department, where those 70 and
older can get a free vaccine starting at 9am.
Among those was a 49-year-old female who was hospitalized.
Otherwise, all of the recently diagnosed individuals are recovering at home.
In the seven-day period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, there were 50 new cases here.
Tuesday evening after just one day of in-person classes following the holiday break, Crittenden County High School announced it would be on a virtual learning plan the rest of the week due to staff quarantines. The middle and elementary schools are still having conventional classes.