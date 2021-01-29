Friday, January 29, 2021

Crittenden falls out of COVID Red Zone

Crittenden County is out of the COVID-19 Red Zone on the state's color-coded map for the first time this year.

The county saw three new cases reported on Thursday, bringing its seven-day total to 15. 

Suggested guidelines are less restrictive for schools and communities who are not in the so-called Red Zone. However, School Supt. Vince Clark says the difference in classroom guidelines between Red and Orange zone counties is minimal.

Positive cases have been trending down in the county for the past two weeks.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 548 cases diagnosed here, and 19 deaths, including two announced last week.


