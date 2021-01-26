Marion woman among the injured in multi-vehicle crash

At approximately 5:25 a.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 13000 block of Marion Road in reference to a single-vehicle accident. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Brook Dixon determined Jennifer Odom, 40, of Sturgis had been approaching the curve when the rear end of her vehicle began to slide due to the wet surface. She overcorrected causing the vehicle to make a 180-degree turn and hit an embankment. Her vehicle then reentered the roadway, crossed the center line and came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side of the road, facing northbound in the southbound ditch line and partially in the roadway.
A second vehicle driven by Denise Clark, 47, of Marion approached the scene and attempted to avoid a collision, but was unsuccessful. Clark's vehicle struck Odom’s car that was partially in the roadway.
This secondary crash also injured a pedestrian – Neal Gardner, 34, of Dawson Springs – who had stopped and was attempting to render assistance to Odom.
The impact also pushed Odom’s car into another vehicle that had stopped to render assistance, causing damage to the vehicle of Angela Blair, 64, of Fredonia.
Both drivers and Gardner were taken to Caldwell County Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's department was assisted on scene by Princeton Fire & Rescue, Caldwell County EMS and Wallace Towing.