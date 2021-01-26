Marion woman among the injured in multi-vehicle crash

Search and rescue mission on Ohio River UPDATE (latest 8am Jan. 25 with additional detail) The body of a man was located in the Ohio River at the Cave In Rock Ferry landing on the ...

Hank Aaron's connection to Marion ballpark Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron died this morning at the age of 86. Thee folding st...

News is Good: COVID cases dropping dramatically For the first time in weeks, Crittenden County’s COVID-19 cases have moderated to the point that it should fall out of the Red zone on the s...

Two cases Wednesday, virus trending downward Two teenagers were Wednesday’s confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County. Both are recovering at home. Cases continue to declin...