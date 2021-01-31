Bebout: 30 minutes starts to finish for vaccine

Marion woman among the injured in multi-vehicle crash An early-morning automobile accident on Ky. 91 near Princeton sent a Marion woman and others to the hospital. At approximately 5:25 a.m., th...

Coyote Contest set for Feb. 5-6 Click Image to Enlarge Calling all coyote hunters: Coyote contest Feb. 5-6. New rules apply for this year's annual coyote contest in Cri...

In Crittenden: January deadliest month of pandemic Crittenden County’s COVID-19 incidence rate hovers just above the threshold that makes it one of the numerous Kentucky counties in the so-ca...

Second-Dose Vaccine's being Scheduled in Area Public health officials with the Pennyrile District Health Department have begun scheduling second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Contact wil...