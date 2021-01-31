Bebout: 30 minutes starts to finish for vaccine

|Kayla Bebout
Bebout said the health department there is receiving 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week for the next three weeks. There will be a vaccination site at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville which is located at 303 Conference Center Dr., near the Pennyrile Parkway.
Appointments are being scheduled at 15-minute intervals. Once an individual receives the vaccine, they will be asked to wait 15 minutes so attending healthcare workers can observe them for any adverse reactions to the inoculation.
“From start to finish, including time for the paperwork, is about 30 minutes,” Bebout said.
Once your appointment is made, she explains, there are no long lines. A dose is assigned to you and will be available when you arrive in Hopkinsville.
There are other regional vaccine sites at Lourdes and Baptist Health hospitals in Paducah and Baptist Health in Madisonville.
All of the regional vaccine sites in Kentucky are accepting appointments for residents age 70 and order and all of those in Phase 1A and 1B, which mostly includes healthcare workers, long-term care residents and school employees.
Already, 400,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Kentucky, 342,771 through the state’s program, and 57,496 for the long term care facilities program, reported the Louisville Courier-Journal.
“We are on track to vaccinate Kentuckians faster than the federal government sends us doses for the fourth straight week. Everyone will get a turn, we just need more supply," Gov. Andy Beshear said.