Tracing Dog Years at the county's shelter

Timmy Todd, the local dog warden, has some interesting information about what's been happening at the county's animal shelter, including information on nice gifts of cash and food.
This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press takes a close look at "Dog Years" of the local shelter and traces the benefits of donations to the facility.
Inset at right is a hand-written letter from a woman who made a nice contribution to the shelter recently.
Todd says people give to the shelter for varying reasons, but mostly because they love animals.