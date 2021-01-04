School district welcomes students back Tuesday

Crittenden County School District will welcome in-person students back to class on Tuesday. It issued the following statement today for those returning to in-person learning. There will still be a number of students who opt to learn virtually.
As we prepare to welcome our in person learners back to our buildings tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 5, we want to remind everyone that in doing so, we will be following the state's #HealthyAtSchool guidelines. These include social distancing, masking except while eating and drinking, checking temperatures and monitoring symptoms, and continuing to maintain sanitation and good hygiene practices. All in person learners should bring their Chromebooks and chargers back to school. Our virtual learners will resume their lessons on Tuesday, as well. Please continue to stay vigilant at home, so we can work together as a community to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and keep our staff, students, and families healthy and safe. Thank you.