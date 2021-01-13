Girls basketball team seeks 7th regional crown

|Lady Rocket guard Natalie Boone.
Crittenden beat University Heights 70-32 in Monday’s small-school tournament opener at Hopkinsville. The Lady Rockets, ranked fourth overall in the Second Region, will play Dawson Springs at 5pm tomorrow. The winner will play Caldwell County or Lyon County in Friday's championship game.
Crittenden, which has six Class A regional tournament titles to its credit, last won the All A Classic Second Region Tournament in 2017. This year’s state All A tournament starts Feb. 16 at Eastern Kentucky University.
The girls are now 4-0 on the season.
Due to the pandemic, admission to games is limited to players' families.