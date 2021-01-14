COVID-19 vaccine available at Salem Springlake

|Click Image to Enlarge
The vaccine will be available for staff and residents.
The Pfizer vaccine has been found to reduce the rate of the disease by 95 percent after the first two injections. Distribution is available through Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
Side effects may include those similar to the flu vaccine including fever, headache, fatigue, muscle and/or joint pain.
To learn more, contact Salem Springlake by calling (270) 988-4572.
Visit FDA.gov for additional information.
