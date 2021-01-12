Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Livingston property selling Saturday


Just over 250 acres on Cave Springs Road near Salem will be sold 
Saturday, Jan. 16 by James R. Cash, Auctioneer & Real Estate Broker.

The property is divided into five tracts, the smallest being 15.21 acres and the largest 171.73 acres.

The property is productive farmland, nearly all tillable ground. It has paved road frontage with a nice home settings and good hunting.

For more information, contact James R. Cash, (270) 623-8466.
