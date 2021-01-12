Livingston property selling Saturday

How to watch tonight's basketball games Here's how to watch tonight's season-opening basketball games Lady Rockets at Lyon County Watch on YouTube Lyon County boys at Crit...

High school virtual remainder of week Due to a COVID-19 exposure resulting in some staff quarantines, Crittenden County High School students will learn remotely for the remainder...

Three county roads are under water Due to recent heavy rainfall and rising creeks, there are three Crittenden County roads that are under water and impassable by vehicle, acco...

Line long and vaccine in short supply today The line was long and supplies limited today as residents age 70 and above were given an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cr...