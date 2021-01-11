No clear plans for next COVID vaccine clinic

A vaccine clinic for residents age 70 and older last Wednesday at the county health department distributed about 100 doses in about an hour before supplies were exhausted. Almost 1,000 doses were distributed last week to individuals over 70 in the five-county Pennyrile District Health Department's area, including Livingston, Caldwell, Lyon and Trigg counties.
Most local first responders and healthcare workers, who have requested the vaccine, have received it. Based on the state's phased plan for rolling out the vaccine, particular sectors of the general public are next in line, including the elderly. However, a nationwide hiccup in the distribution process is creating availability issues.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom says he is meeting this morning with other community leaders from the region and may know something afterwards.
Stay tuned to The Press Online and the weekly newspaper for updates on the vaccine situation in Marion.