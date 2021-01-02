School to resume Jan. 5 in person, virtually

The most noticeable difference for students and staff will be the requirement to wear masks at all times unless eating or social distancing outside. During the fall semester, students were allowed to remove masks if seated 6 feet apart inside classrooms. Many of the same Healthy At School guidelines remain in place, including wearing masks on buses.
The following link for the full Rocket Relaunch plan is being shared by the school district.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-LMiVKrQMvFButYmMIhspvowmQ_gQPXMwDnB1BvQDts/edit?usp=sharing