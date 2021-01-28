In Crittenden: January deadliest month of pandemic

Counties that are in the Red have the most restrictive guidelines for schools and businesses.
There have been eight new COVID cases reported in Crittenden County over the past two days, bringing its seven-day total to 18 cases, or an incidence rate of 29 based on a theoretic population of 100,000 people. That’s the formula used by Kentucky to determine which color is assigned to a county. Any incidence rate at 25 or under can trigger fewer restrictions. Because of data lag, however, the state's online map sometimes takes a few days to catch up to actual figures on the ground in Crittenden County. Click here to go to the map.
Of the latest cases, almost all have been female and they ranged in age from 19 to 96. None required hospitalization.
January has been the second most active month for the virus in this county. As of Wednesday, there had been 126 diagnosed cases in Crittenden County this month. There were 141 confirmed cases in December.
January has also been the deadliest month with 13 of the county’s 19 deaths during the entire pandemic period reported since the start of the year.
There have been 545 cases of the virus diagnosed among county residents since April 1, 2020. That's about six percent of the county's population.