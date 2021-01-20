Vaccine for school's faculty and staff today

Crittenden County Health Department will be administering the vaccine starting at 9am with a group of teachers and staff that will include Superintendent Vince Clark. The school district will be sending small groups of teachers to the health department until 1pm, staging the vaccinations so as not to have too many gone from campuses at one time.
Faculty and staff will drive to the health department where healthcare workers will meet them in the parking lot and bring them inside to administer the vaccine.
As for any residents who have received their first round of the two-shot vaccination, Crittenden County Health Department will soon be notifying individuals of their appointments for the second dose. There is no need to call the health department because it already has established a schedule for those shots and will be calling everyone who has already received the first round of vaccine.