Ten cases reported over weekend

Across Kentucky COVID-19 cases are moderating and the incidence rate is the lowest it’s been since the holidays.
In Crittenden County, the virus has also been trending downward, but a bump in confirmed cases late last week has moved the needle a bit, marking an incidence rate of 36 here, based on the state’s color-coded online COVID map and its formula. Anything above a 25 incidence rate is considered a Red Zone county.
There were 10 cases of the virus confirmed here from Friday through Monday. Those were announced late Monday evening. Among those were six on Friday and several of the new cases over the weekend are elderly individuals. Half are 80 or older. All of the newly diagnosed men and women are recovering at home.
Over the seven-day period from Jan. 19-25, there were 22 cases reported in Crittenden County.