Search and rescue mission on Ohio River

Crittenden County Rescue Squad is assisting in a search and rescue mission on the Ohio River on the Illinois shore at the Cave In Rock Ferry landing.
The ferry is temporarily closed due to the incident.
About 9pm a side-by-side ATV apparently drove into the water on the Illinois side of the river. The ferry was loading on the Kentucky side when the crew observed the ATV traveling at a high speed travel down the ramp at the end of Illinois Route 1 and into the river.
Witnesses believe there may have been two occupants in the ATV. The side-by-side has been recovered, but at 10pm there had been no sign of the possible victims. Divers are searching the area.
Hardin County, Ill., Sheriff’s Department and Hardin County Emergency Management initiated the search, and requested assistance from Crittenden County.
Rescue squad members from here launched their boats at the ferry landing on the Kentucky shore and began helping with the search.