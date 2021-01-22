Local leaders calling for your response on surveys

COVID death figures jump in county According to new information released today by the Pennyrile District Health Department, Crittenden County has had 17 deaths since the pande...

Rockets in semifinal tonight; watch on YouTube Crittenden County's basketball boys will be playing Caldwell County tonight in the All A Classic semifinal round at Lyon County. The win...

Pandemic affects crime, traffic in Marion The pandemic created its share of chaos for most of the world, but in Marion it’s had one positive affect. That’s less crime and other perso...

Regional vaccination sites announced by Beshear Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, state officials and the grocery chain Kroger announced a new partnership to significantly increase the speed of CO...