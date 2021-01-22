Local leaders calling for your response on surveys

Crittenden and surrounding counties are pushing for residents to participate in an internet speed and access surveys that they hope will help improve broadband in the area.
The effort got a statewide boost from Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman yesterday when she announced the fact-finding plan during the governor’s daily YouTube update then followed up with a statewide news release to media outlets.
The state’s online survey provides a link for internet customers to test their broadband speed. Additoinally, here in Crittenden County, your local government has commissioned its own paper survey, which is something akin to a petition, says Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. It’s being made available at various locations in Marion.
“We’re taking it to schools and businesses and want everyone to have an opportunity to sign it,” the judge said. “We want as many signatures as possible.”
Below are links to the online speed test, and the hard copy survey/petition can be found locally at The Crittenden Press, county offices at the courthouse, city hall and private retail businesses.
Watch for more on this important fact-finding mission in your next edition of The Crittenden Press.