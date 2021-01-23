Fohs Hall rental rates updated in '21

|Click Image to Enlarge
Fohs Hall in Marion is the ideal venue for your next celebration. Whether it is a small celebration, anniversary or corporate event, Fohs Hall is an historic setting with several meeting spaces to accommodate your needs.
Rental rates have been modified and updated for 2021.
The former school is the site of community events such as concerts, plays and special performances by school groups. It is also available for private events.
To learn more about space availability, contact Elliot West.