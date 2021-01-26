Need help with utilities? Relief is in sight

Search and rescue mission on Ohio River UPDATE (latest 8am Jan. 25 with additional detail) The body of a man was located in the Ohio River at the Cave In Rock Ferry landing on the ...

Hank Aaron's connection to Marion ballpark Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron died this morning at the age of 86. Thee folding st...

Two cases Wednesday, virus trending downward Two teenagers were Wednesday’s confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County. Both are recovering at home. Cases continue to declin...

Two new COVID deaths confirmed here Two new Crittenden County deaths related to COVID-19 were announced Friday by the Pennyrile District Health Department, bringing the county’...