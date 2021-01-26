Need help with utilities? Relief is in sight

However, households in need must individually apply as part of the process.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that up to $38 million is available statewide to local governments to help Kentuckians who have not been able to pay their bills due to COVID-19 hardships. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities, the governor said.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford each said Tuesday that application is being made on behalf of the county and city, but individuals in need must make a personal application.
“We will plan to take part in the relief program for those most in need,” Ledford said. “While we take the initial steps, it still requires those wishing to benefit to apply individually.”
Newcom said forthcoming will be additional information on the application process and a timeline forwhen aid will be available, yet residents should begin providing information now on their personal situations.
It’s imperative that individuals who are in arrears on their electricity, natural gas, water or other utilities to contact the Pennyrile Allied Community Services agency at the Community Services Center (old health department on North Walker Street) to begin the application process.
“What will take time is gathering information from all utility providers regarding delinquency numbers and total amount in arrears,” Newcom said. “That information will determine the amount of funding available to our community for use in this program.”
What is already known is that number of Marion water customers are delinquent on their bills. Ledford recently said during a city council meeting that those customers owe more than $40,000.
Gov. Beshear says that once a household application is approved, the nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to the utility company on their behalf. Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they meet the following criteria: They live in a city or county approved for funding; have been financially impacted by COVID-19; are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills; and have received a notice for disconnection at any time between Jan. 21, 2020 and the date of application.