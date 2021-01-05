Local vaccine for age 70-plus residents

Pennyrile District Heath Department, which includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties, will begin vaccinating residents age 70 and over starting Wednesday, Jan. 6 and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 14.
There will be no charge for this vaccination.
“Assessment of our community healthcare workers and healthcare first responders suggest most of them have had an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Elisha Kite, public health director for the Pennyrile area. “We will continue to offer vaccination to healthcare and first responders through all phases.”
Local health departments, including the one in Marion off Industrial Drive, will be offering Moderna vaccine starting tomorrow and on the following schedule on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We do not know when we will receive vaccine allotments each week,” Kite said. “This makes longer range planning difficult.”
Kite also said shots at each site are subject to staffing and vaccine supplies.
YOUR LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
VACCINATION SCHEDULE
(There will be no vaccinations during lunch periods between noon and 12:30)
Wednesday, Jan. 6 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon, and Livingston
Thursday, Jan. 7 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg
Friday No COVID Vaccinations
Monday, Jan. 11 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg
Tuesday, Jan. 12 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg
Wednesday, Jan, 13 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg
Thursday, Jan. 14 9am-4pm at Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg
Friday No COVID Vaccinations