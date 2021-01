Woodall's buck of a lifetime... again! Did you miss this article a couple of weeks ago in the full version of The Crittenden Press? Don't miss another big news article or impo...

Elderly, first responders, educators next for vaccine Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the next priority group (Phas...

Area Deaths Bea Hardin, 97, of Hampton died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Shirley ...

21 cases of COVID reported over holiday Crittenden County has reported 21 COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve. Today was the first time the local caseload has been updated because ...