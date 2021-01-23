COVID stirs basketball schedule

|Score & Time is now working
COVID has stirred the local basketball schedule a bit this week. The Rockets did not play Madisonville last night due to a pandemic cancelation, but they are hosting Whitesville Trinity today in a 4:30pm start at Rocket Arena. The game will live on the NFHS Sports Network and many of the bugs have now been worked out of the system so the score and time should show on your screen. At times there will also be audio to go along with the video broadcast.
The Lady Rockets were scheduled to play at Webster County today but that game was nixed because of COVID. So, Crittenden will now play at McLean County at 1pm today. There is no broadcast of that game, but you can get results here in the sports section.